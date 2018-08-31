MAYS LANDING — A Superior Court judge will allow into evidence a 2017 letter written by the attorney of the now-dead Dr. James Kauffman, which the state argues gives a motive for the man charged with the doctor’s attempted murder.
Judge Bernard E. DeLury ruled Friday a redacted version of the so-called “Jacobs Letter," which includes answers to questions posed to Kauffman's lawyer, Edwin J. Jacobs, by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office about the 2012 murder of April Kauffman, as well as a previous letter from the Prosecutor's Office, would be entered into evidence in the upcoming trial of Ferdinand “Freddy” Augello.
Augello, 62, of Upper Township, a self-proclaimed former Pagans motorcycle gang leader, is charged with the murder of April Kauffman, the attempted murder of James Kauffman and leading an opioid ring with James Kauffman. Jury selection will begin Sept. 11.
MAYS LANDING — The scheduled court appearance for one of the last two defendants in the Apri…
“The jury needs to see what letter is referenced in all these conversations, the jury needs to see what letter is making Mr. Augello so scared, so paranoid, so nervous that he has to, as the state’s alleging, reach out to try to attempt to murder Mr. Kauffman,” said Chief Assistant Prosecutor Seth Levy, who moved to have a page of the letter entered into evidence. “So the letter is, in fact, the impetus, it’s the motive, it’s the entire reason why Mr. Augello believes that Mr. Kauffman is going to snitch on him, so to speak, and it’s the reason that he wants to reach out and have him killed.”
Mary Linehan, Augello’s attorney, argued that if one part of the letter is included in evidence, then both must. She also argued that if the letters are redacted, that it’s the entire letter entered into evidence with portions blacked out, so the jury is aware information has been removed.
Ed Jacobs takes the stand in Atlantic County Superior Court about a letter that Judge DeLury may decide to enter into evidence inAugello’s upcoming trial. @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/YPmCbhbgox— Molly Bilinski (@ACPressMollyB) August 31, 2018
Levy called Jacobs to the stand Friday, who testified he authored the original letter. When pressed by Linehan, Jacobs said he did not write at the prompting of the Prosecutor’s Office.
Levy also called on Detective James N. Scoppa Jr., who said he gave the letter to Andrew Glick, a former Pagans member turned state’s witness, for him to give to Augello.
Scoops takes the stand about the letter. @ThePressofAC pic.twitter.com/VGbclBaBlQ— Molly Bilinski (@ACPressMollyB) August 31, 2018
”As part of the investigation and the information that Andrew Glick provided to us, it was my belief that giving this to Andrew Glick to give to Ferdinand Augello would strike up conversation about the murder of April Kauffman,” Scoppa said, adding the letter was mentioned in several recorded conversations.
During Scoppa’s testimony, Augello interjected, saying Scoppa was pronouncing his last name incorrectly on purpose, and DeLury asked him to keep his comments to himself.
In the first letter from October 2012, Jacobs was asked by the Prosecutor’s Office whether James Kauffman knew of anyone who would want to harm April, DeLury said.
“And then the answer in the 2017 letter appears to be, well, you ought to look at Francis Mulholland, Ferdinand C. Augello,” DeLury said.
Mulholland, whom authorities pegged as the hitman in the killing, died in October 2013.
DeLuryhas ruled that the “Jacobs Letter,” which was used during the state’s investigation to prove motive that Augello conspired to murder Dr. James Kauffman, should be admitted into evidence. @ThePressofAC— Molly Bilinski (@ACPressMollyB) August 31, 2018
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.