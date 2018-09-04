Witnesses named ahead of April Kauffman murder case

Thank you for Reading!
Ferdinand “Freddy” Augello, charged with murder and racketeering related to Kauffman’s death, remained outspoken in his defense, even from behind bars, until a gag order was issued last month by Judge Bernard DeLury. Even that hasn't quieted him completely.
MAYS LANDING — Next week, Ferdinand “Freddy” Augello will stand trial for the murder of Linwood’s April Kauffman, a veterans advocate and radio host found dead in her home in 2012.
Augello, 62, of Upper Township was charged in January along with April’s husband, James Kauffman, in the six-year-old murder case that captivated the region and was featured on national news. His alleged co-conspirator, James Kauffman, died in an apparent jailhouse suicide two weeks after the charges were announced.
Prosecutors have accused Augello, a retired Pagans motorcycle gang leader, local musician and sign maker, of hiring Francis Mulholland to kill April Kauffman at the request of James Kauffman. Mulholland died in 2013.
In addition to murder, the state alleges James Kauffman and Augello ran an illegal opioid drug ring out of James Kauffman’s office, and that Augello conspired to have James Kauffman killed after April’s death.
Augello has maintained his innocence, even after Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury issued a gag order in a bid to prevent media interest from influencing the trial. Augello also has attempted to spare the name of the Pagans.
So far, five other defendants in the case who were charged only with participating in the drug ring have taken plea agreements in exchange for testimony during the hearing. A sixth co-defendant, alleged Pagans leader Paul Pagano, 52, of Egg Harbor Township, rejected a plea agreement and will go to trial separately, a judge said Friday.
Kim Pack, daughter of the late slain Linwood radio personality April Kauffman, remembers her mother, Monday Sept. 16. 2013, in Linwood. Kauffman's killer has not been arrested and her case with be featured on America's Most Wanted. (Staff Photo by Michael Ein/The Press of Atlantic City)
Kim Pack, right, and her late mother April Kauffman are pictured in a family photo.
Kim Pack, right, and her late mother, April Kauffman, are pictured in a family photo.
With jury selection for Augello set to begin Sept. 11, preliminary witness lists for the defense and prosecution in the murder trial of April Kauffman were provided by the courts and included an array of people from throughout the region.
Since the original witness lists were released in mid-August, a new set of lists has been submitted. A records request by The Press for the updated list was denied by the court, saying the document had been filed as “confidential.”
Attorney Lloyd Levenson said that while having an amended list is not unusual, having a confidential list is.
Levenson, who has had much experience on both sides of the courtroom — including trying former Linwood Councilman and Pagans member Ken Weaver in the 1980s — said witness lists can provide an insight into each side’s strategy.
Levenson said real trials are very different from Hollywood versions. He said that state court rules make it nearly impossible to not let the other side know what evidence you have.
“Normally, there’s no surprises,” Levenson said. “Everyone on (the list) is someone you expect to be there. There are no secrets; it’s not 'Perry Mason.'”
He said the witness lists also help weed out partial jurors during jury selection.
In the preliminary lists, Augello’s attorney Mary Linehan listed mostly the defense lawyers of her clients’ co-defendants. Levenson said he was “mystified” by that choice.
“It’s quite unusual,” he said.
He said lawyers are bound by attorney-client privilege, so the “witness attorneys” would not be able to offer insight into anything their clients told them. Levenson said they could speak to the details of the plea agreements, but that those are already part of the record.
The Atlantic County prosecutor’s original list focused on witnesses who had a relationship to April Kauffman or were involved in the 2012 response to her death, including April’s daughter, best friend and sister-in-law. The list also includes all of Augello's co-defendants in the case who have taken plea deals, and the one co-defendant who has maintained his innocence.
From the prosecution’s list, Levenson said it seems they are laying out the history of the case.
“Why wouldn’t you want to start from the beginning?” he said, but added it's unlikely the prosecution will call all the witnesses named.
From left, April Kauffman, Kim Pack, and Carolyn Holtzin peel potatoes in Kauffman's Linwood home, Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2004, in preparation for her Thanksgiving feast where she will feed 70 people, of which 6 will be Coast Guard Cadets. Pack and Holtzin's husband, Robert, have been named as witnesses by the prosecution in the April Kauffman murder case.
Barbara Greenling, of Egg Harbor Township, is the nurse practitioner from Kauffman’s medical practice and now works at Reliance Medical Center. Greenling also made the pronouncement of death for alleged hitman Francis Mulholland at his Villas home.
Beverly Augello, 48, of Summerland Key, Florida, center, appears with attorneys Hal Kokes and Meg Hoerner to plead guilty in exchange for testimony. She was a co-defendant in the case and Freddy Augello’s ex-wife. Beverly Augello, who remained her ex’s business partner after their divorce, was charged with racketeering for her alleged role in an opioid drug ring run out of Dr. James Kauffman’s medical practice. She also allegedly
Dr. James Kauffman appears with attorney Ed Jacobs at the Atlantic County Courthouse in Mays Landing. Jacobs is named as a witness for the prosecution in the murder case of April Kauffman. James Kauffman died in an apparent suicide after being charged in his wife's murder.
Hydow Park, M.D.. Atlantic County Medical Examiner, describes the condition of the body when found and autopsy results. Opening day of the murder trial of Craig Arno before Judge Michael Donio in Superior Court, Mays Landing. Monday April 9, 2012. ( Press of Atlantic City/Danny Drake)
Atlantic County Prosecutor Ted Housel talks to members of the media about a body that was found in 2010 case as Detective Ian Finnimore with the forensics division looks on. Finnimore is named as a witness for the prosecution in the April Kauffman murder trial.
Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner, joined by law enforcement officials including James Scoppa Jr., back left, a detective at the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, who is a lead investigator in the case.
Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G Tyner holds a press conference to announce charges in the murder of April Kauffman. Directly behind Tyner is Chief Assistant Prosecutor Seth Levy who has been seeing the case through the courts.
At the sixth anniversary of her mother’s killing, Kim Pack reflects on the whirlwind of public recognition, court dates and mourning. Pack, of Linwood, is April Kauffman’s only daughter from her first marriage and the main vocal advocate since her mother was killed. In 2014, Pack sued James Kauffman trying to stop his claim to April’s life insurance policy stating she thought her stepfather was responsible for her mother’s death. She also fought to have April’s will probated and to block James Kauffman from cashing in on the sale of the Linwood home where April was killed.
DARBY Lee Darby, of Absecon, a close friend of April Kauffman, said she and April met in the 1980s and remained friends, raising their daughters together. “She was like my sister and we considered ourselves sisters, our daughters consider themselves sisters,” Darby said. “For five years and eight months, I pursued justice in the midst of horrific grief. I fought prayed and begged for justice. Then it came, and shook me to the core,” Darby said.
Paul Pagano, left, enters court Thursday with his attorney, Charles Peruto. ‘He did, no question, get pills from (James Kauffman),’ Peruto said of his client. ‘He also ate the pills. There’s no question about that.’
Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner, joined by law enforcement officials including James Scoppa Jr., back left, a detective at the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, who is a lead investigator in the case.
Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G Tyner holds a press conference to announce charges in the murder of April Kauffman. Directly behind Tyner is Chief Assistant Prosecutor Seth Levy who has been seeing the case through the courts.
At the sixth anniversary of her mother’s killing, Kim Pack reflects on the whirlwind of public recognition, court dates and mourning. Pack, of Linwood, is April Kauffman’s only daughter from her first marriage and the main vocal advocate since her mother was killed. In 2014, Pack sued James Kauffman trying to stop his claim to April’s life insurance policy stating she thought her stepfather was responsible for her mother’s death. She also fought to have April’s will probated and to block James Kauffman from cashing in on the sale of the Linwood home where April was killed.
DARBY Lee Darby, of Absecon, a close friend of April Kauffman, said she and April met in the 1980s and remained friends, raising their daughters together. “She was like my sister and we considered ourselves sisters, our daughters consider themselves sisters,” Darby said. “For five years and eight months, I pursued justice in the midst of horrific grief. I fought prayed and begged for justice. Then it came, and shook me to the core,” Darby said.
Paul Pagano, left, enters court Thursday with his attorney, Charles Peruto. ‘He did, no question, get pills from (James Kauffman),’ Peruto said of his client. ‘He also ate the pills. There’s no question about that.’