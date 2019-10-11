A Lacey Township man was sentenced to five years in prison Friday for attempting to lure a "boy" for a sexual encounter that turned out to be a police officer.
Dylan Daffron, 29, pleaded guilty July 15 to second-degree luring/enticing a child. He will be required to register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law and will be subject to parole supervision for life, the state Attorney General's Office said in a news release.
On Sept. 8, 2018, an undercover officer from the Voorhees Township Police Department encountered Daffron on social media. Daffron, who believed the officer was a 15-year-old boy, communicated with him and ultimately asked him to meet for sexual activity. During the exchange, Daffron sent sexually explicit images to the officer. He was arrested later that day when he arrived at a house in Toms River where dozens of officers were prepared to arrest alleged offenders and process any evidence seized.
The arrest was part of a larger operation that resulted in the arrest of 24 men who allegedly were using social media to lure underage children for sexual activity in Ocean County, the Attorney General's Office said.
“To understand the importance of these law enforcement efforts, one need only contemplate what would happen if a defendant like Daffron encountered a vulnerable victim on social media instead of an undercover officer,” said Director Veronica Allende of the Division of Criminal Justice. “We are sending a message to online predators that if we catch them trying to lure a child, we will send them to prison.”
