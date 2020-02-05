TRENTON — A Lacey Township man was sentenced Wednesday to seven years in prison for distributing images and videos of child sexual abuse, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
Michael A. Ruggiero, 38, a former corrections officer at the Albert C. Wagner Youth Correctional Facility in Chesterfield, Burlington County, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Peter G. Sheridan to distribution of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said in a news release.
According to Carpenito, from April 16 to 19, 2016, Ruggiero used a mobile chat application to distribute and share over the internet images and videos of child sexual abuse.
Some of the images and videos were of prepubescent children or children younger than 12, Carpenito said.
Ruggiero also received over the same app other images and videos of child sexual abuse, and possessed additional depictions of child sexual abuse on his cellphone at the time of his arrest in June 2017, Carpenito said.
In addition to the prison sentence, Ruggiero was sentenced to five years of supervised release.
