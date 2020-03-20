Law enforcement is warning residents of scammers trying to spread misinformation or get money during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The scams, which are over the phone and online, include people asking for money for loved ones quarantined or people claiming to be from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a news release from Cape May police.

Other examples, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, include:

• Individuals and businesses selling fake cures for COVID-19 online

• Phishing emails from entities posing as the World Health Organization or the CDC

• Malicious websites and apps that appear to share COVID-19-related information to gain and lock access to your devices until payment is received

• Seeking donations fraudulently for illegitimate or nonexistent charitable organizations

• Medical providers obtaining patient information for COVID-19 testing and then using that information to fraudulently bill for other tests and procedures

Police urged residents to verify any calls or emails prior to giving out information, and to not click or download any attachments unless the email is confirmed to be from a trusted source.

In addition, if a resident believes a phone call is fraudulent, police said to hang up, locate a valid phone number and contact the company directly.

On a federal level, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito on Saturday urged the public to report suspected fraud related to COVID-19 by calling the National Center for Disaster Fraud at 866-720-5721 or emailing disaster@leo.gov.