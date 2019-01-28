Michael Klimowicz's alleged drugs

Michael Klimowicz, 28, of the Holgate section of Long Beach Township, was charged with possession with intent to distribute more than 25 pounds of marijuana.

 Long Beach Township police / provided

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP — A Holgate man arrested Sunday was selling drugs out of his home, police said.

Michael Klimowicz, 28, was charged with possession with intent to distribute more than 25 pounds of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute LSD, possession with intent to distribute more than one half-ounce of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute a schedule-four narcotic (Xanax), possession of Adderall and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.

Klimowicz was transported to the Ocean County jail pending court.

— Vincent Jackson

Staff Writer

Twenty years as a staff writer in the features department, specializing in entertainment and the arts at The Press of Atlantic City.

