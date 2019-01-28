LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP — A Holgate man arrested Sunday was selling drugs out of his home, police said.
Michael Klimowicz, 28, was charged with possession with intent to distribute more than 25 pounds of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute LSD, possession with intent to distribute more than one half-ounce of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute a schedule-four narcotic (Xanax), possession of Adderall and possession of drug paraphernalia, police said.
Klimowicz was transported to the Ocean County jail pending court.
— Vincent Jackson
