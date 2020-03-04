ATLANTIC CITY — A drunken driver hit a vehicle Monday night near Absecon Boulevard and Gramercy Avenue, hurting two occupants, and left the scene, police said.
Officers responded to a report of a crash at 9:53 p.m. Officer Eric Knuttel arrived and found a heavily damaged car with two trapped occupants, police said in a news release. City firefighters removed the occupants, and both were transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.
Witnesses said the car that caused the crash, a Chevrolet SUV, continued on Route 30 with major front-end damage. An Absecon police officer, Steven Hance, found the car and conducted a motor vehicle stop with Atlantic City police Sgt. John Waddell and Officer Troy Grams.
The driver, Michael Olenhaus, 35, of Little Egg Harbor Township, was initially uncooperative but was eventually taken into custody, police said. Olenhaus was charged with assault by auto, driving while intoxicated and related motor vehicle offenses. He was released on a summons pending court.
