LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP — A Little Egg Harbor Township man was arrested Wednesday in a hit-and-run on Long Beach Island, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday.
John Madden, 41, was charged with assault by auto and knowingly leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, the Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release.
Township police were summoned Wednesday to Long Beach Boulevard for a report of a hit-and-run involving serious injuries to a bicyclist. Daniel Bogacz, 63, of Beach Haven, was riding his bicycle north when he was struck by a vehicle, the Prosecutor’s Office said. The vehicle did not stop for aid, and instead made a u-turn and accelerated past Bogacz. Further investigation revealed Madden was operating the vehicle, the Prosecutor’s Office said.
Bogacz was airlifted to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.
The case is still under investigation, the Prosecutor’s Office said.
