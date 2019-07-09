GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A Little Egg Harbor Township man is accused of stealing cash and handbags from a business in Smithville on Sunday, police said Tuesday.
Michael J. Arsenault, 59, was charged with burglary, theft, criminal mischief and possession of burglary tools, police said.
The owner of Pocket Full of Posies Florist on East Moss Mill Road told police Sunday someone broke into the business and stole cash and handbags valued at about $1,000, police said.
Little Egg Harbor Township police assisted in arresting Arsenault, who is being held in the Ocean County jail, police said.
