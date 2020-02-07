LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A 26-year-old man charged after police said his dogs have bitten 12 people over the last four months is due in court Friday morning.
Esau Morales is charged with one count of having potentially dangerous animals, three counts of dogs at large with the owner responsible for control and three counts of failure to obtain a dog license. He is scheduled to appear in the township’s municipal court at 9 a.m. before Judge Damian G. Murray.
About 2:15 p.m. Monday, police responded to the area of Lake Winnipesaukee Drive in the township’s Mystic Island section for a dog bite, according to press release from township police. There, they found a 69-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man with multiple dog bites, as well as three loose dogs.
It took officers and residents an hour to contain the dogs “as they continued to terrorize the neighborhood,” according to the release, and a total of six people were bitten.
A video released by police showed a man fending off the dogs with a pole.
Police have responded to at least seven calls about these dogs over the last four months, according to the release, and count at least 12 bite victims with unconfirmed reports of others.
The owner of the dogs has been issued multiple summonses for the previous incidents, police said. After an incident on Dec. 10, the dogs were removed by animal control, but they were returned to the owner.
After Monday’s incident, the dogs were turned over to animal control.
It is unclear which animal shelter has the dogs.
Police called the incident horrific, adding that “nobody should live in fear of allowing their children to play outside, walk down the street or simply get the mail. The Little Egg Harbor Police Department will do everything in its power to ensure these dogs are never returned and allowed to menace this neighborhood in the future.”
