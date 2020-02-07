LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A 26-year-old man faces possible fines, restitution, community service and jail time after police said his dogs terrorized a neighborhood over the past four months, biting at least 12 people.
Esau Morales, who was charged after police said six people were bitten by his three dogs Monday on Lake Winnipesaukee Drive in the township’s Mystic Island section, appeared for a less than five-minute hearing Friday morning before Judge Damian G. Murray in the township’s municipal court.
Morales was not represented by a lawyer, and stood alone in front of Murray in a gray-striped hooded sweatshirt, jeans and mud-stained sneakers, only speaking in short sentences or single words.
After the hearing, he left the courthouse through a side door and rushed into a waiting white BMW, which peeled out of the parking lot.
He is charged with maintaining a nuisance, three counts of dogs at large with the owner responsible for control and three counts of failure to obtain a dog license.
If found guilty, Morales faces up to a $50 fine for the license charges and up to a $2,000 fine, a 90-day jail sentence and 90 days of community service, or any combination there of, for the dog running at large charges, Murray said. Additional hearings may be held, as prosecutors are looking to deem this a vicious dogs or potentially dangerous dog case.
“I’m sure there’s medical bills involved in this, and we want to know that, if in fact he is found guilty, I can tell you restitution is going to part of any sentence in this matter,” Murray said.
Morales answered affirmatively when asked if he was going to retain a private attorney.
In the meantime, the three dogs will be kept at an animal shelter, Murray said, and Morales was ordered to turn over any vaccination records to police.
“There’s people out there obviously who are concerned whether or not there could be a rabies situation,” Murray said.
Township police Chief Richard J. Buzby Jr. echoed Murray, emphasizing the need for any vaccination records.
“With regard to the victims, unfortunately, the term where they would actually have to start getting rabies shots is fairly quick,” Buzby said. “So, the victims will need to know if any shot records do exist, because if not, as a preventative measure, they may have to take these shots and it’s quite an unpleasant process as I understand it.”
Morales said that he has vaccination records for all three dogs.
Morales has been issued multiple summonses for previous incidents, police said. After an incident on Dec. 10, the dogs were removed by animal control, but they were returned to the owner after a court appearance soon after.
“At that time, I don’t know if you deliberately misled this court or by omission," Murray said. "There was no mention was ever made of any kind of prior dog bites or anything involved in this case. Had there been, you would have not had these dogs in your possession before the incident that occurred here. “
