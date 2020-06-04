An Atlantic County, New Jersey, man has been arrested on charges that he participated in a riot in Atlantic City on Sunday.
Carlos A. Matchett, 30, of Atlantic City, New Jersey, was arrested June 3, 2020, by special agents of the FBI and is charged by complaint with use of a facility of interstate and foreign commerce, namely, a cellular telephone, and the social media platform Facebook, with intent to participate in and carry on a riot.
Matchett will make his initial appearance later today by videoconference before U.S. Magistrate Judge Karen M. Williams.
On May 31, 2020, following protests in Atlantic City, a group of people engaged in a spree of rioting, destruction, and looting in and around the Tanger Outlets, an area known locally as “the Walk.” Police responded to the area and observed Matchett standing in the middle of a roadway shouting obscenities at law enforcement and enticing persons around him to join in looting.
After Matchett refused orders to disperse, police arrested him. During a search, they found a knife, a hatchet, and a jar filled with gasoline inside a backpack that he was wearing.
A further investigation revealed that shortly before his arrest, Matchett made public postings on his Facebook page linking to a news article about looting in Philadelphia and remarking to others, “LET’S START A RIOT.”
Matchett also posted a video on Facebook on May 31, 2020, that showed him encouraging and assisting others in the vicinity of the Tanger Outlets in Atlantic City to loot goods from smashed store fronts.
Cape May County Freeholder Director Gerald M. Thornton issued a statement Thursday on the death of George Floyd and the protests that have taken place since in Cape May County:
“We have seen our residents act in responsible protests after the horrible death of George Floyd and others before him. I was among the Americans who were outraged over the death of Mr. Floyd. However, the last few days in Cape May County have been very proud ones for me. We have seen amazing responses in Middle Township, Ocean City, and Wildwood. It has been very heartening to see local police departments working with protestors to have important conversations, share prayers, and make connections. The photos and stories coming from these demonstrations give me hope that we all can work towards a better tomorrow.
We just recently remembered Memorial Day, a day to honor those men and women who never returned home. They died to protect our Country and our way of life. As someone who has served in the United States Air Force and who has taken multiple oaths of office as an elected official, I fully support the United States Constitution, which importantly includes the right to free speech and the right of the people to peacefully assemble. Our Cape May County residents have fully exercised these two portions of our 1st Amendment. I hope each one of these individuals who participated in the protests this week stay engaged in the political process going forward.”
Galloway Township police Chief Donna Higbee said Wednesday was a "great day of communication" with demonstrators who plan to protest at the municipal complex this weekend.
"We are very grateful for their cooperation and look so forward to meeting with them and most importantly listening to them on Sunday," Higbee said in a post on the department's Facebook page. "Saturday’s protest is still scheduled for 1 p.m., led by a group of Absegami students."
Limited information has been provided by the organizer for the Saturday protest, she said, but he told police would like to have a peaceful protest at the municipal complex followed by a walk.
I appreciate all the kind sentiments and prayers for my officers always. I also respect and appreciate the not so nice comments because that is how we learn, evaluate, and continue to improve.
To my residents and business owners…we are here to protect you.
To anyone who has lost anyone to police brutality…we are angered as well and we mourn with you.
To the spouses and family members of my police officers… I know it’s hard. They are all well trained, smart, impeccable men and women. Most of all they are caring and empathetic to what is going on around the world.
Have a safe evening and I will update again throughout the week as I have additional information.
Hamilton Township’s nightly curfew is still in effect, police said Wednesday.
“In light of the recent civil unrest throughout the nation, last night the Township of Hamilton placed an emergency curfew for anyone that is not conducting essential business as listed under Governor Murphy’s Orders,” according to a news release from police.
The curfew is in effect from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. each evening until Tuesday, police said.
WATCH NOW: Vineland peace walk against police brutality
Vineland protest in response to the death of George Floyd
Protesters march against police brutality Wednesday down Landis Avenue to the former Sears building in Vineland. During speeches at the end of the march, Todd Edwards of the NAACP asked city officials and police to develop a citizen review board with subpoena power and do a full review of use-of-force incidents in the city.
