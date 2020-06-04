Galloway Township police Chief Donna Higbee said Wednesday was a "great day of communication" with demonstrators who plan to protest at the municipal complex this weekend.
"We are very grateful for their cooperation and look so forward to meeting with them and most importantly listening to them on Sunday," Higbee said in a post on the department's Facebook page. "Saturday’s protest is still scheduled for 1 p.m., led by a group of Absegami students."
Limited information has been provided by the organizer for the Saturday protest, she said, but he told police would like to have a peaceful protest at the municipal complex followed by a walk.
I appreciate all the kind sentiments and prayers for my officers always. I also respect and appreciate the not so nice comments because that is how we learn, evaluate, and continue to improve.
To my residents and business owners…we are here to protect you.
To anyone who has lost anyone to police brutality…we are angered as well and we mourn with you.
To the spouses and family members of my police officers… I know it’s hard. They are all well trained, smart, impeccable men and women. Most of all they are caring and empathetic to what is going on around the world.
Have a safe evening and I will update again throughout the week as I have additional information.
Hamilton Township’s nightly curfew is still in effect, police said Wednesday.
“In light of the recent civil unrest throughout the nation, last night the Township of Hamilton placed an emergency curfew for anyone that is not conducting essential business as listed under Governor Murphy’s Orders,” according to a news release from police.
The curfew is in effect from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. each evening until Tuesday, police said.
WATCH NOW: Vineland peace walk against police brutality
Vineland protest in response to the death of George Floyd
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Protesters march against police brutality Wednesday down Landis Avenue to the former Sears building in Vineland. During speeches at the end of the march, Todd Edwards of the NAACP asked city officials and police to develop a citizen review board with subpoena power and do a full review of use-of-force incidents in the city.

Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
