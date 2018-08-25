ATLANTIC CITY — A loitering call Friday resulted in the arrest of a city man on gun and drug charges, police said Saturday.
At 11:36 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue for a report of men loitering in the area. Officers arrived to find a group of men hanging out on the steps of an apartment stairwell, police said.
As officers investigated, one of the men, Khalil Tate, was in the process of rolling a marijuana blunt, police said. Tate, 28, was found in possession of a handgun, 54 bags of heroin and marijuana, police said. He also had an active warrant for his arrest.
Tate was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession with intent to distribute, possession with intent to distribute within 500 feet of a public zone, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and possession of a weapon while committing a CDS offense. He was taken to the Atlantic County jail.
The other men, who did not live in the complex, left the area, police said.
