LOWER TOWNSHIP — A Villas man was arrested after falsely claiming he had a bomb in his car during a traffic stop Monday, police said.
At 10:20 a.m., police stopped a car on Ridgewood Avenue near Bayshore Road. Police said the situation escalated when the driver said he had a bomb in the trunk. Both the driver and passenger were immediately removed from the car and a safety perimeter was placed around the area, shutting down the road and prompting evacuations of buildings and homes
The driver, Albert D. Narciso, 57, attempted to exit the vehicle during the traffic stop and was belligerent toward officers, police said. Police discovered Narciso was driving without a valid license. While he was being questioned, Narciso repeatedly said there was a bomb in the trunk of the car, police said.
LOWER TOWNSHIP — A Middle Township man was charged with driving while intoxicated and attemp…
The passenger, Lori H. Narciso, 56, made threats to taking her own life. She was evaluated by medical personnel but refused to go to the hospital and attempted to pull away from officers. She was later charged with aggravated assault on a police officer for striking an officer in the leg. She was released on a summons.
Members of the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, Cape May County Sheriff’s Office, Atlantic City Bomb Squad, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Lower Township police, Villas Fire Department and Lower Township Rescue Squad responded to the scene.
After inspecting the car, authorities said there was no explosive device in the vehicle and the scene was deemed safe to reopen. A search of Narciso's Villas home also found no explosives.
Narciso was charged with false public alarm and was taken to the Cape May County jail.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.