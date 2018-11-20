LOWER TOWNSHIP — A Middle Township man was charged with driving while intoxicated and attempting to leave the scene of a car crash Sunday night.
Police received a report of a hit-and-run at 9:21 p.m. on Sunnyside Drive in the North Cape May section of the township. Upon arriving at the scene, officers saw a black Ford Taurus with front-end damage parked on Apple Blossom Drive. Police said a man and woman were seen walking away from the vehicle and were identified by the person who called authorities as being in the vehicle involved in crash.
An investigation revealed Edward C. Shaw Jr., of the Del Haven section of Middle, was driving north on Sunnyside Drive when he failed to keep right and struck a parked car. The impact of the crash disabled Shaw's car, making his attempts to leave the scene futile, police said.
Police arrested Shaw after administering a field sobriety test, police said.
Shaw was issued additional motor vehicle summonses, including refusal to submit breath samples, driving while suspended, reckless driving, failure to report an accident and leaving the scene of an accident.
