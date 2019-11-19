ATLANTIC CITY — A Lower Township man was arrested early Monday morning after allegedly burglarizing an unlocked car and checking for others parked on beach blocks in the city.
At 1:22 a.m., patrol officers responded to the beach block of Delancey Place after staff in the Surveillance Center saw Sean Conyers checking car doors there, according to a news release from city police. Staff gave officers a description of Conyers, and Officer Sean McGettigan found him two blocks away on Bartram Avenue.
Conyers was arrested for an active warrant, police said.
During a search, police found a wallet, keys and identification for another man in Conyer’s pocket, police said. McGettigan knew the man, who works at a local business, and he was located and told that his car had been burglarized on the beach block of Providence Avenue.
Surveillance Center staff reviewed camera footage of the block and saw Conyers entering the car, police said.
Conyers, 30, of the Villas section of the township, was charged with burglary, theft and contempt of court. He was remanded to the Atlantic County jail.
Police reminded residents and visitors to lock their doors when leaving their cars in order to reduce the number of vehicle burglaries, since most individuals are checking for an unlocked car to enter.
