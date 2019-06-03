LOWER TOWNSHIP — A Villas man assaulted police Friday as they attempted to arrest him on a warrant at a Wawa, police said.
At 12:49 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Wawa in the Villas section of the township for a report of a disorderly person. There, they encountered Robert G. Kassinger, 29, who had a warrant out for his arrest out of Middle Township, police said in a news release.
Police informed Kassinger he was under arrest, at which point he ran, police said. Officers pursued him quickly and took him to the ground.
One officer was injured in the process of arresting Kassinger, police said. The officer was treated at Cape Regional Medical Center and released.
Police did not release the officer's name, the extent of the officer's injury or where exactly the injury took place.
A search of Kassinger revealed he was in possession of drug paraphernalia and a hypodermic needle, police said. Officers also found two knives during the search.
Kassinger was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, obstructing the administration of law, unlawful possession of a weapon, certain person prohibited from possessing a weapon, possession of a hypodermic needle and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Cape May County jail.
Cpl. Jennifer Elwell and Officers Thomas Shough and William Kocis conducted the investigation.
