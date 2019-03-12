CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Authorities have arrested a Lower Township man accused of stealing benefits from a dead former roommate, and say more arrests may be coming as the county investigates benefits fraud.
Richard Montgomery, 66, is accused of using the Electronic Benefits Transfer card of a former roommate, who had been dead since July, to collect more than $300, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland said in a news release.
Montgomery was charged with theft by deception and released on a summons.
Sutherland, Cape May County Freeholder Jeffrey Pierson and county Human Services department head Donna Groome said Montgomery's arrest was made as the result of a joint investigation into theft from EBT cards and the misuse of temporary housing provided through Code Blue alerts, Sutherland said.
The investigation is ongoing, and additional arrests may be made, Sutherland said.
