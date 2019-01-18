CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Authorities arrested two Lower Township men Thursday in the drug-induced death last year of a West Cape May woman.
Francis Leszczynski, 79, and Paul Neville, 59, were charged with first-degree strict liability for drug-induced death, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland and Cape May police Chief Anthony Marino said in a news release.
On July 30, Cape May police responded to a 911 call of an unresponsive woman at a residence in the 700 block of Grand Avenue in West Cape May, Sutherland said.
Upon arrival, police discovered Susan Perkins, 59, lying on the floor next to her bed. Attempts to resuscitate Perkins were unsuccessful, Sutherland said.
An autopsy performed by the Southern Regional Medical Examiner's Office determined Perkins' cause of death was from the effects of ingesting heroin and fentanyl, Sutherland said.
Investigators determined Leszczynski and Neville were responsible for selling and facilitated getting the heroin Perkins ingested, Sutherland said.
In addition to the strict-liability charge, Neville was charged with hindering apprehension. Both men were sent to the Cape May County jail.
