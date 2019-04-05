LOWER TOWNSHIP — Officers arrested five township men Wednesday after pulling over their car and finding drugs, police said.
About 7 p.m., detectives stopped a silver Ford Escape in the 1500 block of Bayshore Road in the Villas section of the township. Driver Osmond R. Garrison, 31, of Villas, was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, including a hypodermic needle, prompting further investigation and the arrests of all the occupants.
Garrison was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a hypodermic needle.
Bryan Leonard, 39, of North Cape May, was charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Gregory Calfina, 38, of Villas, was charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia.
William H. Lowe, 34, of Erma, was charged with possession of CDS and possession of drug paraphernalia.
David Lambert, 39, of North Cape May, was charged with possession of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a hypodermic needle.
Garrison, Leonard, Calfina and Lowe were released on summonses. Lambert was transported to the Cape May County jail.
