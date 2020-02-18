LOWER TOWNSHIP — Police and firefighters on Tuesday plan to honor an officer who was fatally shot in the line of duty 26 years ago.
The flags at Township Hall and the police department will be flown at half-staff in memory of Officer David C. Douglass Sr., who was killed while chasing a suspect who had burglarized a home and set it on fire, according to a news release from township police. A memorial wreath will also be placed at his grave site at Cold Spring Presbyterian Church, 780 Seashore Road.
In addition, dispatch at 7:15 p.m. will transmit his end-of-watch broadcast, police said, and all the township’s fire sirens will be activated in his memory, as he also served as a Townbank firefighter.
Douglass Sr. was responding to a report of a suspicious person in North Cape May when the suspect ran, then turned and shot him, police said. Douglass returned fire, hitting the suspect in the hand before making it back to his patrol car to call for help, but he did not survive.
After an intensive investigation, police and other assisting agencies arrested the suspect in April 1994 in New York City, according to the release.
Police said they will continue to honor Douglass Sr., reflecting on the sacrifice and contributions that he made for the law enforcement community, as well as those that many other officers who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their community.
"Let us not forget his efforts, let us not forget his name, and please let us not forget his family,” police said.
