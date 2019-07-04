Carousel Cape May icon.jpg

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating the cause of a Thursday morning fire at a home in the Erma section of the township.

At 3:33 a.m., police responded to the 700 block of Tabernacle Road for a reported structure fire, according to a news release from the department. There, they found a home engulfed in flames.

William B. Beheler, who lives in the home, was standing in the driveway, police said, and told officers there was no one else inside the home and he didn’t know how it started.

Erma firefighters, assisted by crews from Town Bank, Villas, Rio Grande, Cape May, West Cape May, Green Creek and Goshen, responded, as did the Cape May County Fire Marshal’s Office, township police and fire and building officials, Atlantic City Electric, MEDCOM, Lower Township, Middle Township and Upper Township rescue squads, AtlantiCare MICU Paramedics and the Red Cross.

The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.

