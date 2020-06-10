LOWER TOWNSHIP — Medical and police personnel responded twice within 10 minutes Wednesday to calls of activity, including shots fired, in the 200 block of East Bates Avenue in the Villas section, police said.
At 12:37 p.m., Cape May County Dispatch received a 911 call requesting medical assistance for a 57-year-old woman having chest pain, numbness in her arm and vomiting, police said.
Lower Township rescue and AtlantiCare medics were dispatched to the block, police said.
At 12:44 p.m., dispatch received a report of shots fired at the same residence and a request for a police response from Lower Township rescue, police said.
Officers and detectives arrived on scene, assisted by county sheriff’s officers and K-9 officers, police said.
The victim sustained minor injuries, was treated and released, and the suspect surrendered, police said.
The police did not say whether the 57-year-old woman was the victim, who sustained minor injuries; the suspect, who surrendered to police; or neither.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
