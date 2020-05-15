LOWER TOWNSHIP — Township police on Friday unveiled their new police vehicle dedicated to a campaign that promotes designated, sober drivers and honoring two officers who have died.
The new car, which has with decals of the John R. Elliot HERO Campaign, was debuted in a news release.
BRIDGETON — An 18-year-old Vineland man charged in the stabbing death of his neighbor, a Sou…
“During these trying times of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s great that such a positive and impactful campaign continues,” Chief William Mastriana said.
Township police worked with A.N.A. Towing & Recovery, who sponsored the project, according to the release.
Police said that the vehicle is a mobile billboard with the campaign’s signature message, “Be a HERO. Be a designated Driver.”
Trademark logos were used in conjunction with township police emblems and two special emblems honoring township Police Officer David. C. Douglass, whose end of watch was February 18, 1994, and a tribute to Captain Martin R. Biersbach, who tragically lost his life December 15, 2019, police said.
More information about the campaign can be found at herocampaign.org.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.