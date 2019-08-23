A Mainland Regional High School teacher was arrested this month after he exposed himself to someone while he was working as a lifeguard on Ocean City's beach, police said.
Christopher Denn, 48, was arrested Aug. 9 and charged with criminal sexual contact and a lewd act after fondling himself in front of a female without her consent, according to documents received from the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office through an Open Public Records Act request.
Denn and Ocean City Beach Patrol Chief Mark Jamieson did not respond to requests for comment.
The age of the victim was not provided. The victim was a friend of Denn’s, according to an incident report, and reported to coworkers that Denn exposed his privates to her at 2 p.m. on the Surf Road beach in a lifeguard stand with 300 to 500 beachgoers present.
Denn is a teacher at Mainland and a former swimming coach at other schools in the area. Denn won The Press' girls swimming Coach of the Year in 2015 as the coach for Oakcrest High School and in 2008 as the coach for Egg Harbor Township High School.
Mainland was notified, according to the incident report.
Mainland Regional school board President Jill Ojserkis declined to comment, citing personnel matters, and could not say whether he had been placed on leave. The next Mainland school board meeting is 6 p.m. Sept. 16 at the high school.
Denn is due in Cape May County Superior Court for a pre-indictment conference Sept. 12 at 8:45 a.m. in front of Judge Michael Donohue.
