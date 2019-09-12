CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A Mainland Regional High School teacher accused of fondling himself in front of a female without her consent is slated to appear in court Thursday morning.
Christopher Denn, who is charged with criminal sexual contact and a lewd act, is scheduled to appear in Cape May Superior Court for a pre-indictment conference at 8:45 a.m. before Judge Michael Donohue.
Denn, 48, was arrested Aug. 9. The incident allegedly occurred while he was working as a lifeguard on Ocean City’s beach.
The age of the victim was not provided in documents received from the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office through an Open Public Records Act request.
The victim was a friend of Denn’s, according to an incident report, and reported to coworkers that Denn exposed his privates to her at 2 p.m. on the Surf Road beach in a lifeguard stand with 300 to 500 beachgoers present.
Denn is a teacher at Mainland and a former swimming coach at other schools in the area. Denn won The Press’ girls swimming Coach of the Year in 2015 as the coach for Oakcrest High School and in 2008 as the coach for Egg Harbor Township High School.
Mainland was notified, according to the incident report.
“We were recently made aware of allegations about one of our staff members, which occurred outside of Mainland Regional High School. We take all such allegations seriously and will evaluate the matter and respond as necessary,” said Mark Marrone, chief school administrator at Mainland, in a statement. “However, we do not comment on personnel matters. We will continue to enforce our commitment to Mainland being a safe place for our students and staff.”
Staff Writer Colt Shaw contributed to this report.
