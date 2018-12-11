MAYS LANDING — An Atlantic City man has been convicted for the 2012 murder of another city man, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner announced Tuesday.
Joshua Cross, 31, was found guilty Monday by an Atlantic County jury of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, endangering the welfare of a child and aggravated assault related to the fatal shooting of Sedrick Lindo.
Lindo, 25, was shot dead July 29, 2012, on a front porch in the Carver Hall apartment complex. Cross was one of four men charged. According to Press archives, Demarice Bennett, of Pleasantville, Kahlil Blackwell, of Mays Landing, and Mujahid Blackwell, of Atlantic City, who was 16 at the time, also were charged in 2012 with murder and conspiracy.
Tyner said in a press release the remaining men are awaiting trial.
Cross is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 11.
