LONGPORT — A 49-year-old man was arrested early Sunday morning after police pulled him over and found he was driving a stolen car.
About 12:25 a.m., Patrolman Lupperger stopped a car near the 30th Avenue beach block, according to a post on the borough’s police department Facebook page. Officers found that the driver, later identified as Stephen Feeney, was in a stolen car.
Feeney hit on the National Crime Information Center, a criminal records database that also tracks wanted persons, for the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office and was also wanted in Galloway for theft, police said.
Feeney was charged with receiving stolen property, issued multiple traffic summons and he was turned over to the Galloway Township Police Department for the theft charges before he was remanded to the Atlantic County jail.
