EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A Galloway Township man was arrested early Wednesday morning after he jumped a fence and got onto a runway at Atlantic City International Airport, State Police said.
About 7 a.m., troopers arrived at a runway near Gate 7, where they found Philip Sebor, 28, and took him into custody, Trooper Charles Marchan said. Sebor was charged with criminal trespassing.
As for what he was doing there, Marchan said police are still investigating.
The South Jersey Transportation Authority, which operates the airport, declined to comment.
— Colt Shaw
