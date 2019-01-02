Atlantic City police car
Buy Now

Atlantic City Police arrested two men on Thursday and discovered drugs including heroin and cocaine.

ATLANTIC CITY — An Egg Harbor City man was arrested Tuesday in separate shooting and stabbing incidents. 

Robert Harrell, 31, was arrested at 9:07 p.m. at the Econo Lodge motel in the 3000 block of Pacific Avenue. 

Earlier that night, officers responded to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center's City Campus for a patient admitted with a stab wound. The 47-year-old victim was driven to the hospital after being stabbed at Georgia and Pacific avenues.

Police said the victim was stabbed while intervening as Harrell attempted to steal a woman's purse. The victim gave police a description of Harrell and the direction he ran after the stabbing. 

Harrell also was wanted in a Dec. 31 shooting at the Econo Lodge, where a 48-year-old victim was shot multiple times.

Harrell is charged with attempted murder, four counts of aggravated assault, robbery, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon and two counts of possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose. 

He was taken to the Atlantic County jail.

Contact: 609-272-7239

aauble@pressofac.com

Reported local South Jersey news for the weekly papers before joining the Press of Atlantic City in November. Graduated from Johns Hopkins University in 2017 with degrees in writing.

Tags

Staff Writer

Joined the Press in November 2016. Graduate of Quinnipiac University. Previously worked as a freelance reporter in suburban Philadelphia and news/talk radio producer.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments