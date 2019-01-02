ATLANTIC CITY — An Egg Harbor City man was arrested Tuesday in separate shooting and stabbing incidents.
Robert Harrell, 31, was arrested at 9:07 p.m. at the Econo Lodge motel in the 3000 block of Pacific Avenue.
Earlier that night, officers responded to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center's City Campus for a patient admitted with a stab wound. The 47-year-old victim was driven to the hospital after being stabbed at Georgia and Pacific avenues.
Police said the victim was stabbed while intervening as Harrell attempted to steal a woman's purse. The victim gave police a description of Harrell and the direction he ran after the stabbing.
Harrell also was wanted in a Dec. 31 shooting at the Econo Lodge, where a 48-year-old victim was shot multiple times.
Harrell is charged with attempted murder, four counts of aggravated assault, robbery, two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon and two counts of possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose.
He was taken to the Atlantic County jail.
