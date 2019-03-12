ATLANTIC CITY — Police arrested a Mays Landing man Monday for stealing from a liquor store after they say officers identified him wearing the same clothing he wore during the robbery.
Mark Jones, 37, was arrested and charged with robbery and shoplifting.
Patrol officers had responded to the Fairmount Liquor Store in the 3000 block of Fairmount Avenue at 10:31 p.m. Sunday for a report of a robbery.
A man reportedly grabbed a case of Grey Goose vodka and fled after distracting the store clerk.
Police said the store clerk attempted to stop the man, but claimed the man said he would shoot him and motioned to his waistband indicating that he had a gun. The man then fled the area.
The next day, Officer Brandon Bower spotted a man walking in the south block of Morris Avenue at 10:45 p.m. who matched the description of the robbery suspect. A surveillance picture of the suspect had been located and distributed to officers.
Officer Bower identified Jones as the suspect in the photo. Police said Jones was still wearing the exact same clothing from when he committed the robbery.
He was taken into custody without incident and remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.
The Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations asked anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Atlantic City Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 609-347-5766 or text anonymously to tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD.
