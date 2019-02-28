K9 officer
Buy Now

A K-9 officer searches the property Thursday around the Victorian Inn on the Black Horse Pike in Pleasantville.

 COLT SHAW Staff Writer

PLEASANTVILLE — A man was arrested in a wooded area behind Sam's Club after assaulting officers during a traffic stop Thursday in the parking lot of the Victorian Inn on the Black Horse Pike and running away, police said.

Just before 1 p.m., Pleasantville and Egg Harbor Township police cruisers could be seen heading toward the Atrium apartments — between the Victorian Inn and Sam's Club — and the loading bay behind Sam's, accessible off Delancy Avenue.

There, officers in latex gloves hopped the fence and rooted through the brush.

At the Victorian Inn, just before 1:30 p.m., a K-9 officer sniffed around the perimeter of a gray Lexus ES350, and officers swept the area around the inn's rooms, checking trashcans.

Capt. Matthew Hartman of the Pleasantville Police Department said officers from both departments suffered minor injuries during the car stop and the pursuit.

​Contact: 609-272-7260

cshaw@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressColtShaw

Tags

Staff Writer

I cover breaking news on the digital desk. I graduated from Temple University in Dec. 2017 and joined the Press in the fall of 2018. Previously, I freelanced, covering Pennsylvania state politics and criminal justice reform.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments