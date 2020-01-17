CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A North Carolina man arrested last week after multiple guns and rounds of ammunition were found in his car at Coast Guard Training Center Cape May is now facing federal weapons charges.
Dustin A. Peters, 25, of Wilmington, who appeared Friday morning for a detention hearing before Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr. in Cape May County Superior Court, is charged with unlawful interstate transportation of a machine gun and possession of a firearm in a federal facility.
The charges were filed Thursday in U.S. District Court, Chief Assistant Prosecutor Dara Paley said, before withdrawing her application to detain Peters.
The Press of Atlantic City has reached out to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for comment.
Peters, who stood with his hands folded together, shackled at the waist and ankles in an orange county jail jumpsuit, stared straight ahead during the short hearing, not showing any emotion.
His attorney, D. Scott Deweese II, told DeLury that Peters understood what was going on.
Peters was taken back to the Cape May County jail after the just over three-minute hearing, and is scheduled to be picked up Tuesday by the U.S. Marshals Service.
His detention hearing was originally scheduled for Wednesday but was adjourned at the request of the state.
Outside the courtroom, Deweese said he won’t be representing Peters in the federal case before declining to comment further.
Peters was stopped at the entrance of the base Jan. 9 by Coast Guard officials for a random security check, according to the affidavit of probable cause. They found 12 hollow point bullets, a loaded Canik 9mm handgun, 10 high-capacity magazines and an AK-47 style rifle that had been altered by Peters to be automatic.
He was originally charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a machine gun, possession of an assault firearm, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of hollow point ammunition and 10 counts of possession of high-capacity ammunition magazines.
Peters was on the base to attend a graduation ceremony, according to the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office.
