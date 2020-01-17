CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A North Carolina man charged last week after multiple guns and rounds of ammunition were found in his car at the Coast Guard Training Center Cape May is scheduled to appear in court Friday morning.
Dustin A. Peters, 25, of Wilmington, is scheduled to appear before Judge Bernard E. DeLury Jr. in Cape May County Superior Court. His detention hearing, originally scheduled for Wednesday, was adjourned at the request of the state.
CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A detention hearing was postponed Wednesday for the North Carolina ma…
He is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a machine gun, possession of an assault firearm, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of hollow point ammunition and 10 counts of possession of high-capacity ammunition magazines.
Peters was stopped at the entrance of the base Jan. 9 by Coast Guard officials for a random security check, according to the affidavit of probable cause. They found 12 hollow point bullets, a loaded Canik 9mm handgun, 10 high-capacity magazines and an AK-47 style rifle that had been altered by Peters to be automatic.
MAYS LANDING — A Wildwood man pleaded guilty Thursday to criminal sexual contact and posting…
He was on the base to attend a graduation ceremony, according to a news release from the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office.
D. Scott Deweese II and Chief Assistant Prosecutor Dara Paley represent Peters and the state, respectively, in the case.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.