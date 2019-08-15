Carousel Atlantic icon.jpg

PLEASANTVILLE — An Atlantic City man arrested in a spring bank robbery was detained Thursday. 

Police issued Michael Mora, 26, a warrant for his arrest following an investigation that linked him to the May 11 robbery of the PNC Bank at Noah's Road and the Black Horse Pike. 

He was taken into custody July 30 by customs and Border Patrol as he returned to the United States from the Dominican Republic at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, police said.

Authorities said Mora waived extradition and was returned to Atlantic County for a detention hearing Thursday. 

Mora allegedly robbed the bank teller by sliding him a note that read, "Give me all your money. I have a gun." He allegedly stole $1,333 and fled the area on foot. 

Mora was charged with first-degree robbery and threatening deadly force. 

According to his attorney, Matthew Leonard, Mora was working as a chef prior to his arrest. 

Mora also had a pending charge for violation of the Casino Control Act, which Leonard said was a third-degree swindling charge. 

Leonard said no one was injured in the robbery and the three bank employees did not identify Mora. 

Judge Bernard E. DeLury ruled Mora would be detained. 

Mora is scheduled to appear again in court regarding all of his pending charges Sept. 18.

