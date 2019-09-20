MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — A township man was arrested last week at a local youth football game after witnesses told police he assaulted a child and several adults.
On Sept. 14, police responded to the Clarence Davies Sports Complex in Cape May Court House for a reported disturbance. Officers learned that a group of children began arguing and fighting, which resulted in adult spectators becoming involved, police said in a news release.
An investigation revealed that Jermaine McNeal, 39, of the Rio Grande section of the township, was seen choking and punching a 14-year-old several times during the fight. McNeal then became involved in a fight with several adults who attempted to defuse the situation, police said.
McNeal was charged with aggravated assault, child endangerment and assault at a youth sporting event, and taken to the Cape May County jail.
