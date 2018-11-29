LOWER TOWNSHIP — A Pennsylvania man was charged with attempted murder after a stabbing Wednesday in North Cape May.
Joseph Schroeder, 57, of Bristol, was additionally charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon.
Police responded to a home in the 1200 block of Sunnyside Drive on Wednesday morning and found 50-year-old Vincent Harrington with multiple stab wounds, Cape May County Prosecutor Jerffery H. Sutherland and Lower Township Police Chief William Mastriana said in a statement.
Harrington was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus in Atlantic City, where he is currently in stable condition, authorities said.
Schroder, who was also at the scene, was arrested and transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, where he was treated for injuries to his hands he received during the stabbing, authorities said.
He is being detained at Cooper until he is medically cleared to be transported to the Cape May County jail, authorities said.
