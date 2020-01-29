MAYS LANDING — A Camden County man has been charged with endangering and luring a 12-year-old Egg Harbor City girl, officials said Wednesday.
Henry Merton, 23, of Laurel Springs, was charged with first-degree and third-degree endangering, as well as second-degree luring, according to a news release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.
Officials said the arrest stemmed from a long-term investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit after the girl was lured online, according to the release.
The Egg Harbor City Police Department assisted in the investigation, and Assistant Prosecutor David Ruffenach represents the state in the matter.
