WILDWOOD CREST — A Philadelphia man was arrested early Thursday after allegedly falling asleep while sitting at a traffic light and police found over two ounces of suspected drugs on him.
About 2:27 a.m., Patrolman Harrison saw a car stopped at the traffic light at Pacific Avenue and Cardinal Road with the driver sleeping in the driver’s seat, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.
Police investigated, finding that the driver, 27-year-old Benjamin A. Johnson, was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to the post.
He also had 2.3 ounces of suspected marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy and methamphetamine, police said.
John was charged with four counts of possession with intent to distribute a schedule I, II, III, IV or it’s analog; one count of possession with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substance, or CDS; one count of possession of marijuana over 50 grams; one count of under the influence of CDS classified in schedule I-IV; four counts of under the influence of CDS; three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor or drugs; operating a motor vehicle while in possession/narcotics; open container of alcohol in motor vehicle; and failure to wear a seat belt.
He was later released on a summons.
