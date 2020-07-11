WILDWOOD CREST — A Philadelphia man was arrested early Thursday after allegedly falling asleep while sitting at a traffic light and police found over two ounces of suspected drugs on him.

About 2:27 a.m., Patrolman Harrison saw a car stopped at the traffic light at Pacific Avenue and Cardinal Road with the driver sleeping in the driver’s seat, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Police investigated, finding that the driver, 27-year-old Benjamin A. Johnson, was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to the post.

He also had 2.3 ounces of suspected marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy and methamphetamine, police said.

John was charged with four counts of possession with intent to distribute a schedule I, II, III, IV or it’s analog; one count of possession with intent to distribute controlled dangerous substance, or CDS; one count of possession of marijuana over 50 grams; one count of under the influence of CDS classified in schedule I-IV; four counts of under the influence of CDS; three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor or drugs; operating a motor vehicle while in possession/narcotics; open container of alcohol in motor vehicle; and failure to wear a seat belt.

He was later released on a summons.

Look Back at local Police and Fire Departments

Contact: 609-272-7241

mbilinski@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMollyB

Tags

Staff Writer

My beat is public safety, following police and crime. I started in January 2018 here at the Press covering Egg Harbor and Galloway townships. Before that, I worked at the Reading Eagle in Reading, Pa., covering crime and writing obituaries.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments