HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — A Mays Landing man punched a NJ Transit bus driver and a police officer Christmas Day, police say.
Mikal Scott, 27, boarded a bus just after 7 p.m. on the Black Horse Pike near Leipzig Avenue. Police said he hit the driver in the mouth and took off. Not long after, Scott punched Officer Servando Pahang twice in the head on Forest Lane. Police said he continued resisting arrest and fled.
He was found at his home and arrested.
Scott is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and obstruction. He is being held at the Atlantic County jail pending a bail hearing.
Pahang and the bus driver, 34, were both treated at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Galloway Township, police said.
