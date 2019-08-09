GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A Camden County man was arrested after he allegedly stole a Federal Express van Thursday, police said.
Gregorio Procopio, 30, of Lindenwold, was charged with criminal mischief and unlawful taking of a means of conveyance. He was released on a summons.
At 10:59 a.m., police visited Bacharach Rehabilitation Center for a report of a man who had attempted to steal a vehicle belonging to the rehab center, police said.
The incident was initially reported by AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center security, police said.
AtlantiCare security officers pursued the suspect until they lost sight of him near the Starbucks in Sunrise Plaza on Jimmie Leeds Road, police said.
A short time later, a Federal Express delivery driver reported his vehicle had been taken while he was making a delivery on Chris Gaupp Drive, police said.
Due to the proximity to the area where AtlantiCare security lost sight of the suspect, it was quickly determined the same man had taken the delivery vehicle, police said.
Officers immediately began to look for the FedEx vehicle.
Using the GPS of the FedEx driver's phone, which was in the delivery vehicle, officers were able to track the vehicle, eventually locating it at the north end of Mannheim Avenue, police said.
Upon locating the vehicle, officers were able to take Procopio into custody, police said.
The FedEx driver was reunited with his vehicle, police said.
