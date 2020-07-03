OCEAN CITY — An elderly man died by suicide Thursday after jumping off the 34th Street bridge that connects the city to Marmora on the mainland, city police said.
The man, whom police did not identify, was from a neighboring county, Lt. Patrick Randles said Friday.
No further information would be released at this time, Randles said.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 800-273-8255.
— Molly Bilinski
