LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A 23-year-old man is in critical condition at an area hospital after being shot multiple times Friday night.
Authorities responded to 911 call around 11:45 p.m. on April 3 for reports of a male victim suffering multiple gunshot wounds on Center Street. The victim was found in the road by responding officers.
The unidentified male was taken to Atlantic Care Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City, police said.
He is currently listed in critical condition, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.
The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Little Egg Harbor Township Police Department Detective Bureau and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit are investigating the incident.
Anyone with any information about this investigation is asked to contact Det. Denis Mitchell of the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit at: (732) 929-2027, or Det. Chris Arciniegas of the Little Egg Harbor Township Police at: (609) 296-3666, ext. 170.
