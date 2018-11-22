BRIDGETON — A grand jury indicted a man accused of murdering, dismembering and burning the body of a Cumberland County woman over the summer, according to court documents.
Dennis Parrish, 52, allegedly tortured and killed Tonya Cook, 32, of Vineland, before dismembering her body and leaving her burned remains in a field, where they were found July 2.
Parrish was indicted Nov. 14 on charges of murder, desecrating human remains, hindering, obstruction and tampering, according to a grand jury indictment list from county Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.
Investigators identified Parrish as a suspect after finding a moving company box among Cook’s remains and tracing a number on that box back to him, according to previous reports. Police said they found Cook’s blood inside Parrish’s home.
State Police from the Port Norris station were called at 8:17 a.m. July 2 to Banks Road near Lummistown Road in Lawrence Township to investigate after a passerby found the remains.
Parrish is accused of taking Cook’s body from an address in the 800 block of West Arbor Avenue in Vineland and moving the remains to the Banks Road site, according to the complaint. He then fled to the Luxury Inn & Suites in Absecon, the complaint states.
Parrish was charged July 12 with desecration of human remains and moving human remains.
He is being housed in the Cumberland County jail.
