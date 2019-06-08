ATLANTIC CITY — A 25-year-old city man was seriously injured Friday in an overnight shooting in the Chelsea neighborhood, police said.
Police responded to the first block of North Hartford Avenue at 11:39 p.m. for an alert from the city's gunshot-audio detection system and found the victim. Police did not release the victim's name.
The victim was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus. His condition was not immediately available.
Police are investigating. Anyone with information can call the Violent Crimes Unit at 609-347-5788 or text tip411 (847411). Begin the text with ACPD. All texts are anonymous.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.