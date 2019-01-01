PLEASANTVILLE — An Atlantic City teen was found injured in two shootings in the same city over the span of two days.
Police found Mark Fuller, 19, was shot once in the back with what police described as a "projectile of some type" near West Decatur Avenue and the bike path about 1 p.m. Sunday, authorities said.
Fuller was treated and released from AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.
Officers recovered a firearm near Decatur Avenue and the bike path and said the shooting appeared to have occurred on the bike path overpass at the Black Horse Pike.
No suspects were identified at the time of the Sunday incident, police said.
Police found Fuller again Monday at New Road and Adams Avenue with a gunshot wound to the buttocks. He was transported to the trauma center at AtlantiCare's City Campus, treated and released.
Police had received a report of a man shot near Fourth Street and Woodland Avenue about 3 p.m. Monday, according to a news release.
While responding to the scene, Officers Daniel Davis and Kendall Washington saw several men fleeing on foot near Adams Avenue and New Road. Believing the men might be involved in the reported shooting, they advised other responding units and gave chase on foot, police said.
Washington, along with K-9 Officer Korey Crosby and his partner Ace, apprehended a Galloway Township boy in the 500 block of West Adams Avenue. Davis and Sgt. Ryan VanSyckle apprehended Trevon Naylor, 19, of Pleasantville, and a city boy in the 600 block of Oneida Avenue.
Crosby and Ace then found two firearms near where Naylor and the second juvenile were apprehended, police said.
