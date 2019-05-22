MAYS LANDING — Bryan Bellace, who could be seen in a Snapchat video over the weekend urinating on the memorial of a 9-year-old boy who died in 2012 of an inoperable brain tumor, told the boy's father Monday he's seeking help for alcoholism.
"I really don't remember doing it," Bellace said in the meetup organized by CBS3. "I just remember waking up to the video."
Bellace apologized to Christian Clopp's father, Mark, a former Hamilton Township police sergeant.
In an interview Wednesday, Clopp said he's looking to move forward. As for whether Bellace seemed sincere, Clopp said, "time will tell."
"As far as I can tell … I sincerely hope he is," Clopp said. "If he has a problem, I certainly hope he gets help for it."
Bellace, 23, of Egg Harbor City, was fired from his father's plumbing business and is facing charges of lewdness, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief and having an open alcoholic beverage in a park, police said. He was released on a summons. The videographer, Daniel Flippen, is charged with having an open container of alcohol in a park.
Community members went out to clean the memorial after the video went viral. Clopp hopes to make something good from the incident.
A fundraiser has been started to beautify the park, and a "Bubble Brigade" event will be held there Thursday to honor Christian.
"Anger doesn't fix anything," Clopp said.
