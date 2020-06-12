ABSECON — Police are investigating a Thursday night shooting that left a man hospitalized.
The department received a call about 8:15 p.m. about a man shot on Absecon Boulevard near the Travelodge motel. Officers arrived and found a vehicle being operated by Kahree Nesbitt, who had sustained a gunshot wound to the torso. It is believed the incident occurred on the westbound side of the road near the Delilah Road exit ramp, police said in a news release.
Nesbitt was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, and is in stable condition, police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting can call police at 609-641-0667, ext. 216.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.