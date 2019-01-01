VENTNOR — A Union County man is in stable condition after being shot during a New Year's party early Tuesday.
The incident remains under investigation.
Police responded to the beach block of Vassar Square Avenue, near the border of Atlantic City, at 3:17 a.m. for a report of shots fired, Lt. Joe Fussner said.
In his report, Fussner said a 26-year-old man from Hillside was attending a party at the residence when an argument ensued and shots were fired. It is unclear whether the man was involved in the argument. The man was transported to the trauma unit of AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, by the Ventnor City Fire Department along with AtlantiCare paramedics.
Members of the Atlantic City Police Department, Margate Police Department and the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit assisted.
Anyone with information pertaining to this incident can call police at 609-822-2101.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.