Carousel breaking police icon1.jpg

VENTNOR — A Union County man is in stable condition after being shot during a New Year's party early Tuesday.

The incident remains under investigation.

Police responded to the beach block of Vassar Square Avenue, near the border of Atlantic City, at 3:17 a.m. for a report of shots fired, Lt. Joe Fussner said.

In his report, Fussner said a 26-year-old man from Hillside was attending a party at the residence when an argument ensued and shots were fired. It is unclear whether the man was involved in the argument. The man was transported to the trauma unit of AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, by the Ventnor City Fire Department along with AtlantiCare paramedics.

Members of the Atlantic City Police Department, Margate Police Department and the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Major Crimes Unit assisted.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident can call police at 609-822-2101.

Contact: 609-272-7251

CLowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

